Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 27,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

