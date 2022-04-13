Umbrella Network Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $662,175.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00212628 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

