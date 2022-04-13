Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 410.6% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 410.6% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,768.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UNPSF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.