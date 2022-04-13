Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.00. 102,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,173. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

