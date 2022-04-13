United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE USM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

