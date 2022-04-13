Validity Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00008365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $31,501.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002707 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00232278 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,552,451 coins and its circulating supply is 4,548,614 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

