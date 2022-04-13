VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 283,929 shares.The stock last traded at $46.44 and had previously closed at $46.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

