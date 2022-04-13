Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 154,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $241.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

