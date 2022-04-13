Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,316 shares.The stock last traded at $234.47 and had previously closed at $231.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.79 and a 200-day moving average of $242.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

