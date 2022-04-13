Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Wednesday. Volvo Car AB has a twelve month low of 5.74 and a twelve month high of 10.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.52.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

