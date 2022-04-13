Warner Music Group Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,040,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.