Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WARR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

