Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

IOACU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.