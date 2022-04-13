Wedbush Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn $142.06 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,958.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.97. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

