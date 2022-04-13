Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,529,036 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $50.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.