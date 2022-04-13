William Blair Comments on Atlassian Co. Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

TEAM opened at $268.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.06 and its 200-day moving average is $348.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

