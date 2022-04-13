WP Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. 490,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,277,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

