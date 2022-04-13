Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.84. 5,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

