XXEC Inc. Acquires 1,978 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.6% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.69. The company had a trading volume of 217,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

