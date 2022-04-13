XXEC Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Cognex makes up approximately 1.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

CGNX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

