XXEC Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.2% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

