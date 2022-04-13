XXEC Inc. Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for about 4.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. 20,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.