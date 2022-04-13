XXEC Inc. Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Autodesk accounts for about 2.8% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK traded up $4.48 on Wednesday, hitting $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,757. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

