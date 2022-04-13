Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

