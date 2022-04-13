Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in LivePerson by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

