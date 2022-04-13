Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

