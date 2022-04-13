Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,444,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,703 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,953 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,751,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 888,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 4,009.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 829,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 809,079 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNW opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

