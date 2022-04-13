Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Knowles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 157,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 60,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

