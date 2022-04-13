Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE stock opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

