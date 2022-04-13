Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,101 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

