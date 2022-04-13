Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,283 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research firms have commented on HTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

