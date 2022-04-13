Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

