Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPE opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 742,215 shares of company stock worth $45,344,231. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

