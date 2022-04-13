Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 107,806 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 430,641 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.