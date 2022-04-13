Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,578 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

