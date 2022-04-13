Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,515 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innospec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Innospec by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Innospec by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

