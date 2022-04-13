Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,732 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.