Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,643 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ONE Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE OGS opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

