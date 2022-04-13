Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,335 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

WRE opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

