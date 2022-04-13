Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.37 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

