Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,973,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,696,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

