Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of GATX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 500.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 19.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.