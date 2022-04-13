Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on THS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

