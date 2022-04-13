Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Realogy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.42. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

