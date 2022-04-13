Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

