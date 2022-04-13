Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $196,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

