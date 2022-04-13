Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.24 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.