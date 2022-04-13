Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.