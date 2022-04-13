Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $21,598,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $139.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

