Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

